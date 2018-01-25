U.S. 7-year note supply fetches highest demand since April

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $28 billion of 7-year government notes to the strongest demand since April at a yield of 2.565 percent, the highest yield at an auction of this maturity since April 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of seven-year Treasury supply offered was 2.73, matching the level set 13 months ago. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.55 at the prior 7-year note sale in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)