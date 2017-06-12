U.S. government can pay its bills through early September -Mnuchin

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Washington can pay its bills through at least early September under a current limit on federal borrowing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday, urging lawmakers to raise the debt limit soon.

"I am comfortable saying that we can fund the government through the beginning of September," Mnuchin told lawmakers in a hearing when asked how urgent it was to raise a limit on federal borrowing. "If we don't raise this beforehand, I will be providing updated numbers based upon how revenues come in." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Paul Simao)