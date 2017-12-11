FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury adds cash management measures due to debt limit
December 11, 2017 / 8:15 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. Treasury adds cash management measures due to debt limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday announced cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.

In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, Mnuchin said that the Treasury would no longer be able to fully invest in two retirement funds for federal workers.

They are the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund, according to the letter. All the funds would be made whole once the debt limit is increased, Mnuchin said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by Sandra Maler)

