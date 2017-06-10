FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 10, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 2 months ago

Fannie Mae's Brooks to be nominated U.S. deputy Treasury secretary -Axios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Brian Brooks, general counsel for Fannie Mae, will be nominated as deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury, Axios reported on Saturday, citing three sources it said had knowledge of the pick.

Brooks worked at California bank OneWest with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who wanted a loyalist for the post, according to two of Axious' unidentified sources.

U.S. President Donald Trump's first pick for the job, Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan, withdrew his name last month for personal reasons. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Rigby)

