FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Foreigners cut U.S. long-term securities purchases in April -Treasury data
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 15, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 2 months ago

Foreigners cut U.S. long-term securities purchases in April -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners in April bought the smallest amount of long-term U.S. securities in four months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.

Offshore investors purchased $1.8 billion in long-term U.S. assets in April, down sharply from the revised $59.7 billion they bought the prior month.

They were net buyers of U.S. assets with the inclusion of shorter-dated securities, totaling $65.8 billion in April, more than the revised $9.3 billion in net purchases in March. The latest amount was the most they purchased since January's $121.4 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sold $22.53 billion in Treasuries in April, the most since October. This compared with $24.39 billion they bought in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.