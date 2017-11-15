FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China holdings of U.S. Treasuries slip in September -data
#Markets News
November 15, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

China holdings of U.S. Treasuries slip in September -data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries slipped for the first time in eight months in September, after hitting their highest since July 2016 the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

China’s Treasury holdings fell to $1.18 trillion, from $1.2 trillion in August. The world’s second largest economy, however, remains the largest non-U.S. holder of U.S. Treasuries.

The data also showed foreign investors purchased $80.9 billion in long-term U.S assets after buying $73.2 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, however, overseas investors sold $51.3 billion in September, after buying $130.2 billion in February. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

