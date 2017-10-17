FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in August-Treasury data
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 17, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 4 days ago

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in August-Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners increased purchases of long-term U.S. securities in August, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday.

International investors purchased $67.2 billion in long-term U.S assets in August after buying a revised $1.2 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $125 billion, after selling a revised $7.3 billion the previous month.

Foreign investors also bought U.S. Treasuries in August amounting to $11.5 billion, after selling $490 million in July, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.