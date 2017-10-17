Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in August-Treasury data

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners increased purchases of long-term U.S. securities in August, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday.

International investors purchased $67.2 billion in long-term U.S assets in August after buying a revised $1.2 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $125 billion, after selling a revised $7.3 billion the previous month.

Foreign investors also bought U.S. Treasuries in August amounting to $11.5 billion, after selling $490 million in July, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)