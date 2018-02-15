Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in December, sell Treasuries -data

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a sixth straight month in December, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Thursday.

Offshore investors purchased $27.3 billion in long-term U.S assets after buying $57.5 billion in November. Including shorter-dated securities, however, overseas investors sold $119.3 billion in December, after buying $33.5 billion the previous month.

The report also showed foreign investors sold Treasuries for a third straight month in December, while China’s holdings of U.S. government bonds increased after declining in November. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)