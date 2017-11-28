FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transparency a 'priority' for supervisors of U.S. Treasury market-Fed's Dudley
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 28, 2017 / 2:29 PM / in 21 hours

Transparency a 'priority' for supervisors of U.S. Treasury market-Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shining a brighter light on the $14-trillion market for U.S. Treasuries is a priority for regulators because public transparency makes for smoother trading and a stronger platform, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

The comments by New York Fed President William Dudley could suggest that regulators are leaning toward releasing in some way the vast pool of trading data from broker-dealers, including patterns or “flows,” they have collected since the summer. That in turn could harm banks’ secrecy and help electronic trading firms and funds looking for an information edge.

“A continuing priority will be increasing data transparency to all market participants and to the public in a manner that supports—and does not harm—market liquidity and integrity,” Dudley said in kicking off a conference co-hosted by the New York Fed and the U.S. Treasury. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.