FACTBOX-Major mergers and acquisitions in U.S. trucking sector

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The consolidation of the deeply fragmented U.S. trucking industry is picking up speed, driven by a new federal mandate that drivers electronically log their hours on the road and other factors. There have been 44 publicly announced freight movement and logistics deals within the U.S. so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, already topping the 38 deals announced in 2016. Here are a few of them: KNIGHT-SWIFT The deal of the year so far was the merger of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings , with a combined market value of more than $5 billion. TRUCKLOAD AND FLAT BEDS In July, truckload carrier Heartland Express bought Tacoma, Washington-based Interstate Distributor Co for $113 million. In September, PS Logistics LLC bought Celadon Group Inc's flatbed division. In October 2016, TransForce Inc acquired XPO Logistics' North American truckload operation, one of the largest providers of trucking into Mexico with a U.S. network of 29 locations and 7,500 trailers. LOGISTICS AND FREIGHT MANAGEMENT In October, third-party logistics firm NFI announced its acquisition of port logistics provider California Cartage to create a $2 billion company in 2018. In May, freight manager Hub Group, Inc said it would buy Estensen Logistics for an undisclosed sum. LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD In February, less-than-truckload carrier Central Freight Lines in Waco, Texas said it would buy Wilson Trucking Corp out of Waco, Texas, another LTL carrier, to expand into the U.S. Southeast. HIGHER MARGINS Magnate Worldwide, a joint venture between private equity firms CIVC Partners LP and Magnate Capital Partners, acquired New York-based fine art shipper Masterpiece International in April for an undisclosed sum. 'FINAL MILE' In June 2016, Schneider National Inc , one of the largest trucking companies in the United States, acquired Lodeso Inc and Watkins & Shepard Trucking Inc for undisclosed sums, in an expansion into growing deliveries of furniture and other over-sized goods to residences. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)