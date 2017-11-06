FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Major mergers and acquisitions in U.S. trucking sector
#Transportation News
November 6, 2017 / 12:09 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

FACTBOX-Major mergers and acquisitions in U.S. trucking sector

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - The consolidation of the deeply fragmented
U.S. trucking industry is picking up speed, driven by a new
federal mandate that drivers electronically log their hours on
the road and other factors.             
    There have been 44 publicly announced freight movement and
logistics deals within the U.S. so far this year, according to
Thomson Reuters data, already topping the 38 deals announced in
2016. Here are a few of them:

    KNIGHT-SWIFT
    The deal of the year so far was the merger of Knight-Swift
Transportation Holdings        , with a combined market value of
more than $5 billion.             
    
    TRUCKLOAD AND FLAT BEDS
    In July, truckload carrier Heartland Express          bought
Tacoma, Washington-based Interstate Distributor Co for $113
million. 
    In September, PS Logistics LLC bought Celadon Group Inc's
        flatbed division. 
    In October 2016, TransForce Inc          acquired XPO
Logistics'         North American truckload operation, one of
the largest providers of trucking into Mexico with a U.S.
network of 29 locations and 7,500 trailers.            
    
    LOGISTICS AND FREIGHT MANAGEMENT 
    In October, third-party logistics firm NFI announced its
acquisition of port logistics provider California Cartage to
create a $2 billion company in 2018.
    In May, freight manager Hub Group, Inc          said it
would buy Estensen Logistics for an undisclosed sum.
    
    LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD
    In February, less-than-truckload carrier Central Freight
Lines in Waco, Texas said it would buy Wilson Trucking Corp out
of Waco, Texas, another LTL carrier, to expand into the U.S.
Southeast.

    HIGHER MARGINS 
    Magnate Worldwide, a joint venture between private equity
firms CIVC Partners LP and Magnate Capital Partners, acquired
New York-based fine art shipper Masterpiece International in
April for an undisclosed sum.
            
    'FINAL MILE'
    In June 2016, Schneider National Inc         , one of the
largest trucking companies in the United States, acquired Lodeso
Inc and Watkins & Shepard Trucking Inc for undisclosed sums, in
an expansion into growing deliveries of furniture and other
over-sized goods to residences. 
    

 (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
