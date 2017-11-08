FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo sees 2018 U.S. market truck sales at 260,000 units -exec
November 8, 2017 / 10:00 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Volvo sees 2018 U.S. market truck sales at 260,000 units -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Class 8 semi-truck sales in the U.S. market should hit 260,000 units in 2018, an executive of truck maker Volvo AB told an investor conference in Chicago on Wednesday.

The U.S. truck market is ”certainly in a recovery mode. We have to see how steep that recovery is,” said Christer Johansson, Volvo senior vice president for investor relations.

Semi-truck orders have rebounded in 2017 from a slow year last year. In October, orders more than doubled versus the previous October, according to industry tracker FTR.

Over the last 12 months, truck orders have totaled just over 261,000 units. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

