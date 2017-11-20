Trump: Healthcare, infrastructure, welfare reforms up next after taxes

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to take up healthcare, infrastructure and welfare reform issues soon after Republicans’ tax overhaul is finalized, which the party has pledged to complete by the end of the year.

“We’ll be submitting plans on healthcare, plans on infrastructure and plans on welfare reform, which is desperately needed in this country, soon after taxes,” he told reporters at the White House ahead of a meeting with his Cabinet secretaries. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)