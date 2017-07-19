FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Trump to nominate Raytheon lobbyist for Army secretary
July 19, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 2-Trump to nominate Raytheon lobbyist for Army secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds White House)

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate a Raytheon Co lobbyist, Mark Esper, for the position of secretary of the Army, the White House said on Wednesday.

The position has been challenging for Trump to fill. Two previous nominees withdrew their names from consideration.

Before Esper joined U.S. missile maker Raytheon in 2010 as vice president government relations he held posts at industry advocacy groups like the Aerospace Industries Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Esper graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel and is a veteran of the Gulf War, according to a Raytheon memo announcing his hiring. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)

