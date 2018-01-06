FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2018 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

Trump rejects accusations in critical book, describes self as "stable genius"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump described himself on Saturday as a “very stable genius”, following the publication of a highly critical book that questioned his ability to do the job.

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” Trump said on Twitter.

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!”

Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” was an instant bestseller on Friday. The book, dismissed by Trump as full of lies, depicts a chaotic White House, a president who was ill-prepared to win the office in 2016, and Trump aides who scorned his abilities. (Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

