WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mick Mulvaney, U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on Monday instructed agency staff to disregard directions from Leandra English, who was named acting director by the former head of the agency.

“Please disregard any instructions you receive from Ms. English in her presumed capacity as Acting Director,” Mulvaney wrote to staff in a memo seen by Reuters . “If you receive additional communications from her today... please inform the General Counsel.” (Reporting By Patrick Rucker Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)