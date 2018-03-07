FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

White House's Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump can choose from a pool of people to succeed the White House’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn, who is expected to leave soon, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News Channel on Wednesday.

“He’s got a number of people that he can choose from. But in the meantime, Gary will still be here as a voice for the next several weeks and we’ve got some great people from the economic community that help guide on this,” she said in an interview in front of the White House, saying that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “help lead the president” on making decisions about the economy. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

