White House's Cohn: "All on board" to do tax reform this year -Fox

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Wednesday he expected the U.S. Congress to get tax reform done this year, citing a productive meeting with Republican congressional leaders.

"Yesterday was actually a very good day for us on tax reform," Cohn said in an interview with Fox News. "We agreed on the schedule, we agreed on our objectives and we agreed on a time frame. We're all on board to do it this year."