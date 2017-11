WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has designated White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to be acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until a permanent director is nominated and confirmed, the White House said on Friday.

The six-year-old bureau, which has been controversial since its creation, had been led by Richard Cordray, who formally resigned on Friday. (Reporting by Makini Brice)