Trump to order review of U.S. defense industrial base -official

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to sign an executive order initiating a broad "whole of government" review of the defense industrial base including labor and the defense supply chain, a White House official told reporters on Friday.

The "Executive Order on Assessing and Strengthening the Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base and Supply Chain Resiliency of the United States," will initiate the review which will be led by the Pentagon and conclude in 270 days, Peter Navarro, the White House National Trade Council director, said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)