Trump: "I don't see a deal" with Democrats on keeping government open
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
November 28, 2017 / 2:34 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Trump: "I don't see a deal" with Democrats on keeping government open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will meet on Tuesday with the Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, to discuss keeping the government open but cited differences with them.

“Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!” Trump said in a Twitter post. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
