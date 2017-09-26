FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Trump advisers used private email for government business - NY Times
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 1:09 AM / in 23 days

Some Trump advisers used private email for government business - NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: White House Senior Counselor Steve Bannon arrives at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., after a day trip to Lynchburg, Virginia with President Donald Trump, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At least six close advisers to President Donald Trump, including former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former chief strategist Steve Bannon, occasionally used private email addresses for government business, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing current and former officials.

During Trump’s 2016 election campaign, the Republican attacked Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server for official correspondence when she was secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, used a private email account alongside his official White House account to exchange messages with other administration officials, Politico reported on Sunday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

