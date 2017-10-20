FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House: Trump considering Powell, Taylor for either Fed chair or vice chair
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 20, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 4 days ago

White House: Trump considering Powell, Taylor for either Fed chair or vice chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is considering a scenario in which he would nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor for the two top positions at the Federal Reserve Board, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Friday.

Under the scenario, Trump would pick one or the other for the Fed chair position and the other for vice chair.

“That is something that is under consideration but he hasn’t ruled out a number of options. He’ll have an announcement on that soon, in the coming days,” Sanders told reporters.

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.