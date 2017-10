WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make his choice to lead the Federal Reserve soon and was still weighing at least three people: Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and current Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

“I will make my decision very shortly, pretty shortly,” he told Fox Business Network in an interview that aired on Monday. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Toby Chopra)