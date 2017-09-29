FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump met former Fed Governor Warsh on potential Fed chairman job -source
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 29, 2017 / 2:15 PM / in 19 days

Trump met former Fed Governor Warsh on potential Fed chairman job -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump met with former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to discuss potentially being nominated as Fed chairman, a source familiar with the meeting said on Friday.

The White House would not confirm the topic of the conversation, saying only that the president met on Monday with Warsh at the White House.

Trump is considering a variety of choices to replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term on the Fed expires on Jan. 31.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.