Trump met former Fed Governor Warsh on potential Fed chairman job -source

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump met with former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to discuss potentially being nominated as Fed chairman, a source familiar with the meeting said on Friday.

The White House would not confirm the topic of the conversation, saying only that the president met on Monday with Warsh at the White House.

Trump is considering a variety of choices to replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term on the Fed expires on Jan. 31.