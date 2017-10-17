FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Trump likely to name Fed chair by early November -source
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 17, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 2-Trump likely to name Fed chair by early November -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Trump comments)

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has a pool of five candidates to choose from for the next chair of the Federal Reserve and is likely to announce his choice before going to Asia in early November, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I like ‘em all,” Trump told reporters when asked if he had a favorite from among the five.

Trump has an interview scheduled on Thursday with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February. She is one of the five candidates, the source said.

The others consist of his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, along with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor.

By the time Trump meets with Yellen, he will have had meetings with all five of the candidates, the source said.

Trump, at a joint news conference in the Rose Garden with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said in all likelihood he would choose one of the five as the next Fed chair.

The source said announcing the choice by the time Trump leaves for Asia on Nov. 3 would give the Senate time for the confirmation process.

“I’ll make a decision over the next fairly short period of time,” Trump said.

In a Reuters poll of 40 economists taken during the past few days, a slim majority said they expected Powell - a lawyer and former investment banker who has served as a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors since May 2012 - would get the nod.

The next most likely choice was Kevin Warsh, who served as a Fed governor during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.