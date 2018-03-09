Trump's tariffs will make life tough for our firms - German minister

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Friday steel and aluminum tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump would be a burden for companies in Europe’s largest economy.

“He has ordered punitive tariffs that do not conform with WTO rules and by doing so is increasing consumer prices and making the work of our companies - both large and small - harder,” Zypries said in a statement.

She said the tariffs were an affront to close partners of the United States like the European Union and Germany. Germany would coordinate closely with the European Commission to react “calmly but clearly”, she added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)