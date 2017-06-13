FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says healthcare reform push may need additional money
June 13, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 2 months ago

Trump says healthcare reform push may need additional money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the Republican push to repeal Obamacare may require additional money for healthcare, but he did not specify how much more funding would be needed or how it might be used.

Trump told Republican Senators joining him for lunch at the White House that their planned healthcare reform bill would need to be "generous" and "kind."

"That may be adding additional money into it," Trump said, without offering further details. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

