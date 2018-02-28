Hope Hicks resigning as top Trump aide - White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.
Sanders told reporters the timeline for Hicks’ departure was unclear. She said her departure was not related to her testimony to a congressional committee on Tuesday about a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler