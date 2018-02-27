FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Regulatory News - Americas
February 27, 2018 / 7:56 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Senate Republican says challenging to pass U.S. infrastructure bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s second highest-ranking Republican said on Tuesday it will be “challenging” to win approval of an infrastructure bill and added Congress may not pass legislation this year.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told reporters Tuesday that the Senate may not “have time to get to” infrastructure this year, his office confirmed.

President Donald Trump wants Congress to approve $200 billion in federal spending over 10 years designed to spur $1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending. But it faces strong opposition from Democrats. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.