Ireland gives Trump green light for wall at Irish golf course

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland on Thursday gave the green light for a company owned by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a large sea wall at its golf course in the west of Ireland that environmental groups say could damage protected wildlife habitats.

The Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg, owned by the Trump Organization, received permission for two sea barriers of 630 metres and 260 metres in length, Clare County said in a statement. Local environmental groups had raised numerous objections to the plan. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)