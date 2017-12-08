FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has credibility with both Israel, Palestinians -Haley
#Energy
December 8, 2017 / 5:29 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.S. has credibility with both Israel, Palestinians -Haley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States still has credibility as a mediator with both Israel and the Palestinians, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Friday after President Donald Trump’s decision earlier this week to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

She said the United Nations has damaged rather than advanced the prospects for Middle East peace.

“The United States has credibility with both sides. Israel will never be, and should never be, bullied into an agreement by the United Nations, or by any collection of countries that have proven their disregard for Israel’s security,” Haley told the U.N. Security Council. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

