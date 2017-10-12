White House chief of staff says his job is not to control Trump

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - White House chief of staff John Kelly said on Thursday his role was not to control President Donald Trump or his Twitter habit.

“I was not brought to this job to control anything but the flow of information to our president so that he can make the best decisions,” Kelly told reporters.

“I was not sent in to or brought in to control him and you should not measure my effectiveness as a chief of staff by what you think I should be doing,” he said.