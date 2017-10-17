FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. indicts two Chinese in fentanyl trafficking case
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 17, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 4 days ago

U.S. indicts two Chinese in fentanyl trafficking case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday it has indicted two major Chinese drug traffickers on charges of making and selling fentanyl to American customers over the internet.

Xiaobing Yan, 40, and Jian Zhang, 38, have been charged, in separate indictments unsealed on Monday out of Mississippi and North Dakota, with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues into the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.