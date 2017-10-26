FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 6:57 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Calling it a “national shame” and “human tragedy,” President Donald Trump on Thursday announced steps to fight the opioid crisis in the United States by declaring it a national public health emergency and cracking down on the flow of the drug fentanyl.

“We are going to overcome addiction in America,” Trump said at the White House.

He said the federal government would work to develop non-addictive painkillers and pledged to consider bringing lawsuits against “bad actors” in the opioid epidemic.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Makini Brice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
