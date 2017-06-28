FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Trump to nominate Textron executive for Pentagon acquisition post
June 28, 2017 / 1:52 AM / a month ago

Trump to nominate Textron executive for Pentagon acquisition post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Textron Systems Chief Executive Ellen Lord for the position of under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lord, who must be confirmed by the Senate, would become the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer. In May, Trump proposed a budget that would boost Pentagon spending by $52 billion to $574.5 billion for fiscal year 2017.

Textron Systems Corp, a defense contractor, is a unit of Textron Inc. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

