a month ago
July 6, 2017 / 8:46 AM / a month ago

Warsaw-Trump says U.S. working with Poland on addressing Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was working with Poland on addressing threats from Russia and reiterated his calls for NATO members to meet their financial obligations.

Speaking in Warsaw, Trump also said he hoped many more shipments of natural gas would be coming to Poland from the United States, on top of a recent delivery.

Trump was in Warsaw for a meeting of heads of state from central Europe, the Balkans and Baltic states.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Marcin Goclowski; editing by Andrew Roche

