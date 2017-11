WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sam Clovis, a top adviser to President Donald Trump during his election campaign, on Thursday withdrew his candidacy for a senior administration post, just days after he was linked to another aide who pleaded guilty in the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“We respect Mr. Clovis’s decision to withdraw his nomination,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)