Democrats press Facebook, Twitter again to probe Russia links to Republican memo

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc to answer questions about the potential involvement of Russia in social media campaigns urging Republicans to release information alleging surveillance abuses at the FBI, saying the companies had provided insufficient responses so far.

“It is unclear from your responses whether you believe any of the Russian-linked accounts involved in this influence campaign violated your respective user policies,” Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a joint statement.

“We reiterate our request that you immediately take necessary steps to expose and deactivate such accounts if you determine that they violate your respective user policies,” they added. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Rigby)