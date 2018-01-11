FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: U.S. report accusing Russia of election meddling harms relations
January 11, 2018 / 10:28 AM / 2 days ago

Kremlin: U.S. report accusing Russia of election meddling harms relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday described a report published by Democratic U.S. lawmakers accusing Russia of election meddling as damaging for bilateral relations, as well as for the United States itself.

“With regards to this campaign, all we can do is express our commiserations and repeat that these accusations remain unfounded,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
