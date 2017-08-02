FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
EU Juncker says ready to retaliate if needed over new U.S. sanctions on Russia - transcript
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 2, 2017 / 4:25 PM / 4 days ago

EU Juncker says ready to retaliate if needed over new U.S. sanctions on Russia - transcript

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday said new U.S. sanctions on Russia had taken into account the bloc's concerns but that it stands ready to retaliate within days if the measures are applied to hurt its economic interests.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also told a German radio station that it was crucial to coordinate with the United States to ensure sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis are effective.

"We are ready. We must defend our economic interests vis a vis the United States, and we will do that," he said, according to a transcript provided by his press team. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.