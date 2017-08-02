EU Juncker says ready to retaliate if needed over new U.S. sanctions on Russia - transcript

BRUSSELS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday said new U.S. sanctions on Russia had taken into account the bloc's concerns but that it stands ready to retaliate within days if the measures are applied to hurt its economic interests.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also told a German radio station that it was crucial to coordinate with the United States to ensure sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis are effective.

"We are ready. We must defend our economic interests vis a vis the United States, and we will do that," he said, according to a transcript provided by his press team. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)