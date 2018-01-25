FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2018 / 10:53 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Facebook says removed Kaspersky Lab from list of anti-virus choices last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Facebook last year removed Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from its list of anti-virus offerings made to users who access the social media site from a computer that may be infected with malicious code, the company told Congress in responses to questions from lawmakers made public on Thursday.

“In October 2017, we removed Kaspersky’s anti-virus software from the list of products that we make available to these users,” Facebook wrote in a letter dated Jan. 8 in answers provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.