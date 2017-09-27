FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump criticizes Facebook, questions its role during campaign
September 27, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 22 days ago

Trump criticizes Facebook, questions its role during campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Facebook Inc as “anti-Trump” and questioned its role during the 2016 presidential campaign, amid ongoing probes into alleged Russian interference in the election and possible collusion by Trump’s associates.

“Facebook was always anti-Trump. The networks were always anti-Trump,” Trump said on Twitter, leveling the same charge against the New York Times and the Washington Post. “Collusion?” (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)

