U.S. House panel wants Comey recordings

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of the House of Representatives intelligence committee's investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election said on Friday they had written to former FBI director James Comey to request any notes or memoranda related to discussions with President Donald Trump.

Republican Representative Mike Conaway and Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said they had also written to Don McGahn, the White House counsel, and asked him whether White House recordings or memos of Comey's conversations with Trump exist. If they do, they asked that copies of the materials be provided to the panel by June 23. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)