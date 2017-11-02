FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manafort not a flight risk, lawyers say in court filing
November 2, 2017

Manafort not a flight risk, lawyers say in court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, has strong family and community ties and does not pose a serious flight risk, his lawyers argued in a court filing on Thursday.

A $10 million unsecured bond “will more than suffice to assure his appearance as required” in any court proceedings, the lawyers said. Manafort and associate Rick Gates have been charged with money laundering, tax fraud and failing to register as foreign agents of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

