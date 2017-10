SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was looking into whether Russians bought U.S. election ads on its Bing search engine or on other Microsoft-owned products and platforms, after rival Google said it had discovered such ads on its products.

A spokeswoman for Microsoft said in a statement in response to questions from Reuters that the company did not yet have any other information to share. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by David Gregorio)