Attorney General Sessions says now recalls meeting flagged in Russia probe
November 14, 2017 / 3:54 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday he now recalls a meeting in March 2016 that has come under scrutiny as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s election campaign colluded with Russia.

In testimony before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, Sessions acknowledged he attended a meeting with George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser who pleaded guilty last month to lying to the FBI.

According to court documents, Papadopoulos told the meeting he could help use his Russian connections to broker a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sessions had previously testified to Congress he was unaware of communications between the campaign and Russian officials. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Warren Strobel; Editing by Alistair Bell)

