2 months ago
Trump says he did not record conversations with former FBI Director Comey
#Banking and Financial News
June 22, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 2 months ago

Trump says he did not record conversations with former FBI Director Comey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

