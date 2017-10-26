FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter to off-board ads from two Russian media outlets
October 26, 2017

Twitter to off-board ads from two Russian media outlets

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Twitter will off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russian media outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, the microblogging website said on Thursday.

Twitter said its decision was based on the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that RT and Sputnik tried to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of the Russian government.

Twitter said late last month it had suspended some 200 Russian-linked accounts as it probes online efforts to meddle with the 2016 election. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
