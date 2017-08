WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea later on Thursday, Senator Mike Enzi said in remarks on the Senate floor.

The measure has already passed the House of Representatives by a 419-3 vote. It is also expected to garner very strong support in the Senate, despite concerns about it from President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)