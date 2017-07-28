RPT-FACTBOX-Scaramucci's financial potpourri: baseball, movies, diet shakes

(Repeats with no changes to text)

By Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

July 27 (Reuters) - Best known as a New York hedge fund industry executive, Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump's incoming communications director, has stakes in a film company, a glitzy Manhattan steakhouse and a nutrition business accused by U.S. regulators of making false claims in 2015, financial disclosures show.

Overall, Scaramucci has assets in a range of approximately $61 million to $85 million, the forms show. He also has liabilities, such as mortgages and personal loans, of between $6.9 million and $25.8 million.

Scaramucci's income since the start of 2016 - more than $10 million - is mostly derived from SkyBridge Capital, the hedge fund investment business that he founded in 2005 and is now in the process of selling to join the Trump administration.

The disclosure says Scaramucci stands to make more than $50 million from the SkyBridge sale, which he said in May would likely close in June. The deal is on hold pending a regulatory review of its foreign-linked buyers.

Scaramucci did not respond to a request for comment.

His wife Deidre is listed on the forms as making $256,250 for investor relations work at SkyBridge starting last year. A SkyBridge spokeswoman said Deidre Scaramucci no longer works at the firm but did not say when she left.

The disclosure document, obtained by Politico, was made to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Scaramucci's appointment in June as chief strategy officer to the U.S. Export-Import Bank. Scaramucci on Thursday was not listed on the bank's leadership web page.

At first, when Politico reported the disclosure on Wednesday, Scaramucci decried it on Twitter as a criminal leak. Scaramucci later deleted the tweet. The form is a public document available on request.

SPORTS AND MOVIES

As a proud son of what he calls blue-collar Long Island, Scaramucci has long rooted for the New York Mets and made an investment in the baseball team valued between $1 million and $5 million, the disclosures show. It paid him $53,000 over the last year and a half.

Scaramucci has an investment of as much as $250,000 in Strat-O-Matic Media LLC, which creates online simulations for baseball, football, hockey and basketball.

A love of entertainment, particularly the Hollywood kind, is also apparent. Investments include a $50,001 to $100,000 stake in the film company behind "American Psycho" and "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps." According to media reports, Scaramucci paid $100,000 to have himself and SkyBridge make appearances in the 2010 sequel to the 1987 Oliver Stone-produced hit, "Wall Street."

Scaramucci, the document shows, is a financial backer of "Crazy for the Boys," a movie in production about a group of high school girls who take a stand against bullying.

Real estate features prominently in Scaramucci’s portfolio. It ranges from residential property valued between $1 million and $5 million in Southampton, Long Island, where wealthy hedge fund managers often spend their summer weekends, to a loan valued at up to $100,000 to the Manhattan property of the restaurant he co-owns, Hunt & Fish Club.

Scaramucci has often mingled with celebrities, professional athletes and media types at the steakhouse, which features $130 porterhouses, personalized steak knives and shoeshines during dinner.

There is a smattering of smaller holdings.

One is a stake worth between $30,002 and $100,000 in two Genesis nutrition supplement companies founded and previously led by Lindsey Duncan. The company sells diet drink powders and vitamins. In 2015, Duncan and related companies settled charges by the Federal Trade Commission for falsely claiming that green coffee bean supplements cause rapid weight loss on The Dr. Oz Show and The View. It was unclear when Scaramucci made the investment.

Duncan and a spokeswoman for Genesis did not respond to a request for comment.

Another small holding is in NSSI Life Settlement Services Inc. The exact nature of the business was unclear. Life settlements are generally a niche investment product where policy owners sell rights to life insurance payouts to a third party in exchange for cash while they are still alive. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Howard Goller)